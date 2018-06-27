New Research Reveals Ultimate #WorkPerk for Young Professionals: Traveling

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Seventy-five percent of young professionals in the U.S. see business travel as a major work perk, with 65 percent considering it a status symbol, according to a recent survey 1 commissioned by Hilton Hotels & Resorts. Hilton’s flagship brand today launches a new initiative to help the next generation of professionals make the most out of their work trips and navigate travel misconceptions. This effort will include partnering with relevant business travel experts, introducing an engaging social content series and hosting a new business traveler “boot camp” in the fall.

“With more than 575 hotels worldwide and nearly 100 years in hospitality, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has long served as a leader in and destination for business travelers,” said Stuart Foster, vice president, global brand marketing, Hilton. “Our focus on the next generation of business travelers underscores our commitment to being the most hospitable company in the world: we’re both creating and evolving exceptional experiences for new and loyal guests alike who choose Hilton for their work travel needs.”

The survey of business travelers ages 23-35 revealed overwhelmingly positive feelings towards traveling for work:

Time to Travel: More than half of respondents (56 percent) say that they create reasons to travel for business Career Deal Breaker: Thirty-nine percent go so far as to say they wouldn’t take a job that didn’t allow them to travel for business Real Life Relationships: Eighty-one percent say they get more done while meeting face-to-face and 75 percent have made friends while traveling for work

Findings also illuminated sources of tension and challenges for today’s new business travelers:

Road Warrior Weight: Sixty-five percent admit that they regularly pack workout gear, but end up not using it; 44 percent have gained weight due to traveling for business ‘Charge It’ Confusion: Forty-three percent often misunderstand what can be expensed and end up owing their company money Sunday Scaries: Thirty-eight percent start to feel stressed and can’t enjoy the weekend when anticipating business travel the next week Wardrobe Woes: Thirty-six percent are stressed by trying to pack the right clothes for any situation Bleisure Stress: Sixty-nine percent wish they could extend their trip for leisure, but 46 percent admit they feel guilty about doing so – 44 percent even worry it makes them look bad in the eyes of senior leadership

When staying with Hilton, young business travelers can find an array of solutions to combat the challenges they face:

With , maintaining a wellness regime is as easy as rolling out of bed. The revolutionary in-room wellness concept brings more than 11 different fitness equipment and accessory options into the guest room itself. Finding healthy meals has never been easier. Herb N’ Kitchen, Hilton’s modern in-room delivery service and casual dining concept serves up healthy grab & go options. Inspired by Travel with Purpose, Hilton’s approach to responsible travel and tourism, Meet with Purpose was introduced. Through the initiative, meeting professionals can choose from a variety of health-conscious menu packages, including “ Yoga and Yogurt ”– which offers yoga classes followed by a gourmet yogurt bar – or the “ Cut & Create ” salad – an interactive dining experience that lets attendees customize their meal from a unique, custom-made wood display of fresh greens and accoutrements.

Additionally, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has enlisted the help of two business travel experts to address the survey findings and help guests maximize their time on the road. Together, they provided the following tips:

Look Your Best to Feel Your Best: “No matter what, bring your workout gear on every trip. You never know when you might have unexpected free time to go for a jog or a quick walk. My added secret? I bring my nicest workout clothes when I’m traveling – you’re more likely to workout in something you are excited to wear!” – Payal Kadakia, ClassPass Founder and Director of The Sa Dance Company Follow the 1,2,3,4,5,6 Rule for a Week of Travel: “Bring one hat, two pairs of shoes, three pairs of pants/skirts, four shirts, five pairs of socks and six pairs of underwear. Packing based on a color palette can be helpful to ensure all items can easily be mixed and matched.” – Zanna Roberts Rassi, Co-Founder of Milk Makeup and Fashion Editor at Large at Marie Claire

1 Hilton Hotels & Resorts commissioned a 15-minute, online survey among a nationally-representative sample of 1,200 business travelers, ages 23-35, who stayed in a hotel (domestic or international) for business purposes at least once in the past 12 months in addition to a nationally-representative sample of 400 U.S. adults, ages 23-35, who have not yet started traveling for business but anticipate starting soon. The margin of error for both samples is +/- 2.1% at the 95% confidence level. The survey was fielded between March 6 – 19, 2018.

