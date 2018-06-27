Stoli® Crushed Introduces “Taste the Vibe” Campaign, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Stoli® Crushed, the first premium imported vodka with real fruit juice, announced today the introduction of its “Taste the Vibe” campaign with Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer, Ty Dolla $ign. This spirits-music creative collaboration launches just a few months after Stoli® added a Mango variety to the Crushed line, which first came to market in spring 2017 with Pineapple and Ruby Red Grapefruit expressions.

With this partnership, Ty Dolla $ign becomes the face of Stoli Crushed through “Taste the Vibe” advertising, events and social media promotions. Like the flavors before it, Stoli Crushed Mango is made from naturally gluten-free ingredients – including corn and buckwheat – and blended with real fruit juice, producing a fun, refreshing drink that can be enjoyed on the rocks or with club soda.

“I’ve been a fan of Stoli for a while because it’s a brand that celebrates originality and being true to yourself,” said Ty Dolla $ign. “The Crushed line is really dope. My single, ‘Pineapple,’ sets the vibe for a good time, and a Crushed Pineapple with some lemonade mixed in makes summer even better.”

Lauren Longenecker, Senior Brand Manager for Stoli® Vodka added, “In addition to being a multi-talented musician with crossover appeal to mass audiences, partnering with Ty Dolla $ign will help us bring millennial, urban consumers into the Stoli Crushed line. Over the past year with Ruby Red Grapefruit and Pineapple, and the past few months with Mango, we’ve seen early success with this consumer base and are looking to connect with them using key passion points – creativity, individuality and music – with Ty and ‘Taste the Vibe’.”

Ty Dolla $ign is also included in Stoli® Vodka’s new “Loud and Clear” ad campaign and performed at the global launch party in New York earlier this month. All three flavors of Stoli® Crushed are available in retail nationally. Stoli Crushed bottles are 60-proof, or 30% alcohol by volume (ABV), with a suggested retail price of $16.99. For more information, visit www.stoli.com or follow Stoli Crushed on Instagram @Stoli, Stoli on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stoli and Stoli on Twitter @Stoli.

About Stoli Group USA, LLC

Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is an affiliated company of SPI Group, which is based out of Luxembourg and is one of the world’s most dynamic wines and spirits organizations.

About Ty Dolla $ign

Los Angeles-bred singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, TY DOLLA $IGN has been one of the most acclaimed singers and in-demand writers, producers, and featured artists since helming YG’s 2010 smash, “Toot It and Boot It.” Ty Dolla $ign made a major splash with 2014’s critically-acclaimed BEACH HOUSE EP, highlighted by the RIAA platinum certified “Paranoid (Feat. B.o.B)” and 3x platinum smash, “Or Nah (Feat. Wiz Khalifa & The Weeknd).” He released his debut album FREE TC in November 2015, which has since gone on to become RIAA-certified Gold & features the multi-platinum hits “Blasé (feat. Future & Rae Sremmurd) and “Saved (feat. E-40).” Ty’s second studio album, BEACH HOUSE 3, was released in October 2017 followed by the deluxe release in May of this year.

Ty is undoubtedly taking over Summer 2018 as both a writer and featured artist. In addition to receiving his first Billboard Hot 100 #1 with Post Malone’s “Psycho,” the Grammy-nominated phenom’s talents are featured on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s EVERYTHING IS LOVE (“Boss”,) Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s KIDS SEE GHOSTS (“Freee Ghost Town Pt. 2”,) Christina Aguilera (“Accelerate”,) Khalid (“OTW”,) 6lack (“Switch”,) Teyana Taylor (“3way”) and Kanye West’s ye, where Ty is featured on 3 out of 7 songs (“All Mine,” “Wouldn’t Leave,” Violent Crimes”.) He’s also been credited with writing several hits such including Rihanna’s 3X platinum hit “FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney and Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” to name a few. He can be seen hitting the road with G Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert on The Endless Summer Tour kicking off this July.

