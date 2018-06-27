Theresa May faces EU summit amid Brexit stalemate at home

LONDON (AP) — Remainers to the left of her, Brexiters to the right: Theresa May is stuck in the middle with the EU.

Britain's prime minister heads to Brussels this week to update European Union leaders on progress toward Brexit. She doesn't have much to report. Two years after Britain voted to leave the EU, and with nine months until it officially leaves, May is trapped between two rival visions of life outside the 28-nation bloc.

On one side are pro-EU parliamentarians and worried businesses who want to retain close economic ties with Britain's biggest trading partner. On the other are pro-Brexit lawmakers who want a clean break, and threaten to topple May if she compromises.

Jonathan Portes of King's College London says that two years after the referendum Britain's destination remains unclear.