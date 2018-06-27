Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne with hamstring injury

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the Eastbourne International tournament with a hamstring injury.

The eighth-ranked Czech had been scheduled to play Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round later Wednesday.

"I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning," Kvitova said in a statement, quoted on the WTA website.

"I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and, although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse. With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn't take the risk of making it worse by playing today."

Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her grass-court Birmingham Classic title on Sunday.

Kvitova is the No. 8 seeded player at Wimbledon, where she will aim for a third singles title.