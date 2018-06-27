Taiwan cos to showcase products at Technotex India Exhibition 

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Ten Taiwanese companies producing innovative technical, functional, performance and industrial textiles, and accessories will be showcasing their high-class products at the Taiwan Pavilion at Technotex India Exhibition, to be held in Mumbai from June 28 to June 29, 2018.

This is the sixth year that the Taiwan Textile Federation and Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade will be forming the Taiwan Pavilion at Technotex India.

The trade show is organized by the India's Ministry of Textiles and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

This will be an excellent opportunity for Indian buyers of "Smart Technology Textiles" to network with the Taiwanese suppliers here in India, as the Indian technical textile industry is expected to grow at a rate of 20 percent annually to touch US$ 30 billion over the next five years.

Sean Tsai of Taiwan Textile Federation said "Technotex is an important platform for us to showcase and promote Taiwan's strength in technical as well as functional textiles amongst the Indian buyers across various industry verticals. India has a huge potential for us and we are looking forward to build new contacts and explore business opportunities in the Indian technical textiles market as well as other sectors such as sports apparel, outdoor gear and wear, home textiles and medical and healthcare sectors. We invite all to come and meet us at Technotex India 2018."