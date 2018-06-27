Wayfair Unleashes Archie & Oscar Exclusive Line of Furniture and Accessories for Pets

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today launched Archie & Oscar, a new Wayfair-exclusive line of furniture and household accessories for pets. Available now at Wayfair in the U.S. and Canada, Archie & Oscar features more than 500 unique and stylish items ranging from aquariums and gerbil cages, to food and toy storage containers, to outdoor chaise lounges and murphy beds thoughtfully designed for dogs and cats.

“For many Wayfair customers, pets play an integral role in the notion of home and family, often spending just as much time on the furniture as their owners. We’re excited for this new offering of affordable and fun solutions that make the home more pet-friendly,” said Steve Oblak, chief merchandising officer, Wayfair. “With Archie & Oscar, Wayfair customers will find everything they need to create a comfortable home that can be enjoyed by everyone in the family.”

To develop the line, Wayfair consulted pet experts to curate a collection that provides shoppers with a variety of products and styles that can easily match their existing decor. With options ranging from a modern sofa lounger with clean lines, to a traditional wooden coffee table with a built-in bottom bunk bed, Archie & Oscar furnishings add personality to any space without compromising on style.

To celebrate the launch of Archie & Oscar, members of the Wayfair Pet Squad, a network of influential animal stars, have provided their paw-of-approval on their favorites finds from the new line.

Pet Squad Picks

Envy, Zain and Trek: Trio of huggable Border Collies who are most recognizable for their affectionate poses.

Lionel The Hedgehog: A resident of Charleston, South Carolina, this African Pygmy hedgehog loves selfies and rattan Peacock chairs.

Nala the Cat: This seven-year-old rescue Siamese/Tabby mix is a Guinness World Records holder for “Most Popular Cat on Instagram” based on number of followers.

Tibby the Corgi: A resident of Ontario, this Pembroke Welsh Corgi who is full of fluff and smiles is nuts for peanut butter and colorful furniture to snooze on.

Venus the Two Face Cat: Known as the two-face cat, this rescue feline is famous for its distinct facial markings; one half is solid black with a green eye—the other is orange striped with a blue eye.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home for every budget. Joss & Main - Affordable discoveries for gorgeous living. AllModern - Unbelievable prices on everything modern. Birch Lane - Home of classic designs and fresh finds. Perigold - The widest-ever selection of premium home.

Wayfair generated $5.2 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 8,700 people.

