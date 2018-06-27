Garmin® to exhibit key avionics solutions for defense, air transport and business aviation markets at the Farnborough International Airshow

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Garmin International, Inc. a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a tandem cockpit experience to be unveiled at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, July 16-20 at the Farnborough Airport in the United Kingdom. Garmin’s business aviation, air transport and defense markets will be showcasing commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) scalable integrated flight displays, standalone avionics and flight technologies. These solutions seamlessly interface with a variety of mission systems and are available for reliable and rapid deployment.

“Garmin continues to grow its presence within the military and government markets by providing stand-alone, cost-effective solutions that solve obsolescence issues and increase operational capability while improving mission effectiveness,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation marketing and sales. “We’re excited to offer this premium cockpit experience at Farnborough, which demonstrates just how versatile our systems can be while providing state-of-the-art capability and reliability in a value-added avionics package.”

Debuting at the Farnborough International Airshow this year, Garmin will unveil a tandem cockpit experience at its exhibit that supports multi-role and supersonic aircraft. This interactive, high fidelity cockpit will feature representative controls that offer hands-on flying in a simulated environment. The cockpit will consist of a large, high definition smart display, dual Garmin touchscreen controllers (GTCs) and integrated mission controllers in the front and rear pilot positions with the ability to display combined flight and mission data. This scalable Garmin configuration also demonstrates a seamless interface between the integrated flight deck and the L3 ForceX Widow mission computer.

Additionally, Garmin will be featuring integrated flight deck technology that can be tailored to accommodate specific operations, modified for a variety of aircraft types and exclusively designed and configured for individual aircraft cockpits. These NVG-compatible Garmin solutions display primary flight information in a consolidated, easy-to-read format, alongside terrain, ADS-B and TCAS traffic, weather and more on large, high-resolution displays. As an optional capability, wireless integration and connectivity between the flight deck and mobile devices will also be on display. These modern technologies offer key safety enhancements and provide pilots with an elevated level of situational awareness – particularly in high workload operating environments.

In addition to flight displays, Garmin has other COTS solutions available that can be tailored to a wide range of aircraft. Ranging from air data computers to transponders, these products seamlessly interface with a variety of third-party products using industry standard protocols. These solutions are environmentally hardened to accommodate hazardous and harsh operational or environmental stresses to meet mission requirements around the globe.

The Garmin Head-up Display (GHD) system will also be on display at the Garmin exhibit, which interfaces with a variety of air transport flight decks to project a crisp, clear view of pertinent flight information within a single display. Compact and self-contained, the GHD projection system offers a large 30-degree by 24-degree field-of-view. The GHD projects a familiar presentation of critical flight information, symbology and more, contributing to increased operational benefits throughout every phase of flight.

