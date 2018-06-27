Southeastern Grocers Commits to Fighting Hunger with Feeding America®

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has launched a companywide Hunger Relief Program with dedicated partner, Feeding America ®, to continue the fight against hunger.

This summer, SEG Gives Foundation, in partnership with 25 Feeding America food banks, will raise funds for two weeks in all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores; donate $150,000 worth of shelf-stable SE Grocers products and fresh produce to local food banks; and provide associates the opportunity to positively impact communities in the Southeast. Now through July 10, customers can join SEG Gives Foundation and Feeding America to help eliminate food insecurity and support families in need by simply donating to the cause at checkout as they shop their neighborhood BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores.

“We care passionately about our communities and the causes that impact our associates, customers and neighbors,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “We know food insecurity deeply impacts the Southeast, which is why our partnership with Feeding America is imperative to our charitable initiatives. Our Feeding America partner food banks are lifelines for those who may not have access to a healthy meal, especially over the summer. That is why we are proud to implement the Hunger Relief Program to raise funds in our stores, provide meals through our mobile pantries and food donations to meet essential nutrition for adults, children and seniors throughout the Southeast.”

“We are grateful to the SEG Gives Foundation for their continued efforts in the fight to end hunger in the communities where their stores are located,” said Matt Knott, President of Feeding America. “By encouraging customers and employees alike to give back, as well as donating valuable food, they are taking a crucial step to end hunger for their neighbors across the Southeastern region of the United States.”

SEG Gives Foundation continues to support their official partnership with Feeding America through various initiatives that foster strong relationships between its stores and local food banks. This includes volunteer efforts throughout its footprint and continued contributions of more than 175 million pounds of food that BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores have donated through their Food Rescue program since 2005. Customers can also find additional information on the partnership between SEG Gives Foundation and Feeding America at www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie supermarkets. SEG Gives Foundation aligns our giving with the causes that are important to the communities we serve, including the fight against hunger and relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters.

