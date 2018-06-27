Fire rages across tinder-dry moorland in northwest England

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of people have been evacuated from homes in northwest England as firefighters tackle a blaze spreading across tinder-dry moorland.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service says pockets of fire are burning across a 3.7 mile (6 kilometer) area of Saddleworth Moor on the outskirts of the city.

People were told to leave 34 homes in the village of Carrbrook late Tuesday as winds pushed the flames closer.

Much of Britain is experiencing a heatwave and unusually dry weather.

Assistant chief fire officer Leon Parkes said some of the fire, which has destroyed some 2,000 acres (800 hectares) of moorland, was in remote hard-to-reach areas.

He said firefighters planned "a heavy attack on this fire, and if that needs military assistance then that's what we'll consider."