Israel Folau gets 1-match ban for contact, set to appeal

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia fullback Israel Folau has been banned for one match for his contact in the air with Ireland captain Peter O'Mahoney during Saturday's third rugby test in Sydney.

The ban announced Wednesday following a judicial hearing means Folau, who plays for the New South Wales Waratahs, will miss Friday's Super Rugby match against Melbourne, although local media said Folau and Rugby Australia would appeal the decision.

Folau was yellow-carded and subsequently given a citing commissioner's warning over two aerial contests after O'Mahony, who was lifted by a teammate, landed awkwardly.

The World Rugby judicial panel consisted of chair Shao Wang of Singapore, Val Toma of Romania and Eroni Clarke of New Zealand.

Ireland clinched the three-match series with a 20-16 win Saturday.