Biggest ever ‘FOOD Taipei’ trade show begins today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 28th annual "FOOD Taipei" super trade show kicked off today, with high-ranking foreign officials and major food manufacturers in attendance at the Taipei World Trade Center.

The trade show will play host to 1,628 exhibitions and more than 4,000 booths. Over 500 companies from 34 countries will attend the four day event.

A bubble tea store manned by a robot is expected to be a popular attraction.

Last year's trade show saw more than 60,000 visitors and this year's event should be even greater.

The opening ceremony was attended by numerous foreign envoys, prominent local politicians and more than 100 domestic and international manufacturers.



James C. F. Huang speaking at the opening ceremony. (Taiwan News)

James C. F. Huang (黃志芳), Director of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, said that FOOD Taipei is a platform for Taiwan to deepen its friendly relations with other countries.



Ishige Hiroyuki speaking at the opening ceremony. (Taiwan News)

Japan External Trade Organization Chairman, Ishige Hiroyuki said that Japan will field its largest ever showing at the event, with 160 Japanese companies attending the event.

The Japan Pavilion will be the second largest at FOOD Taipei, behind the Taiwan Pavilion.

Ishige also said that Taiwan's demand for Japanese goods is becoming broader, with a wider variety of food and drink manufacturers attending the trade show.



Susana Martinez speaking at the opening ceremony. (Taiwan News)

U.S. Governor of New Mexico, Susana Martinez said that she was honored to represent New Mexico and that she hopes for the U.S. state and Taiwan to have greater exchanges in trade, food and culture in the future.

FOOD Taipei is a super trade show, comprising of four trade events occurring simultaneously. The four trade events are called "Foodtech & Pharmatech Taipei", "Taipei Pack", "Taiwan HORECA" and "Halal Taiwan".

FOOD Taipei will be open to the public on Saturday June 30 with paid admission.

The event will be hosted at the Taipei World Trade Center and the Nangang Exhibition Center from June 27-30.