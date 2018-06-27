Russian singer trolls US election saga in music video

MOSCOW (AP) — Donald Trump in a hotel room with bikini-clad beauty contestants, a suspicious-looking suitcase changing hands, Ivanka Trump clinking glasses with Hillary Clinton — all under the gaze of security agents.

That's all in a music video by a Russian pop star named in the U.S. investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Singer Emin Agalarov, whose family has business ties to Trump, helped arrange a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. in 2016.

The music video for his song, "Got Me Good," features the lookalikes of nearly all the key figures making the headlines in Washington.

Agalarov's father Aras, a developer, was involved with Trump in hosting the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

Representatives for Agalarov could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.