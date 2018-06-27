US envoy Haley sees opportunities for expanded India-US ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says she sees opportunities in developing stronger ties with India in multiple ways, especially in countering terrorism and military cooperation.

Haley says her two-day visit to India is aimed at solidifying the partnership between the two countries.

Haley, the South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday that both countries have a willingness to strengthen their partnership.

U.S.-India relations have generally prospered in the past decade, in part because of the countries' shared concerns about the rise of China. Both sides share goals of security, free navigation, free trade and fighting terrorism in the Indo-Pacific.

Haley is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj later Wednesday.