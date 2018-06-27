Prince William meets young Israelis in coastal Tel Aviv

Britain's Prince William, left, walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a reception at the British ambassador residence in Ramat G
Britain's Prince William delivers a speech during a reception at the British ambassador residence in in Ramat Gan, Israel,Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP
Britain's Prince William kicks the ball as he meets with Jewish and Arab children at the Neve Golan Stadium in Jaffa, Israel, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Britain's Prince William waves during a visit with Ron Huldai, the Mayor of Tel Aviv, to a beach in the coastal Mediterranean city of Tel Aviv, Israel
Britain's Prince William speaks with surfers during a visit with Ron Huldai, the Mayor of Tel Aviv, to a beach in the coastal Mediterranean city of Te
Britain's Prince William greets the crowd during a visit with Ron Huldai, the Mayor of Tel Aviv, to a beach in the coastal Mediterranean city of Tel A
Britain's Prince William speaks to a crowd during a visit with Ron Huldai, the Mayor of Tel Aviv, to a beach in the coastal Mediterranean city of Tel
Britain's Prince William high-fives a beach volleyball player during a visit with Ron Huldai, the Mayor of Tel Aviv, in the coastal Mediterranean city
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Prince William is visiting Israel's cultural and financial capital of Tel Aviv and meeting young artists and entrepreneurs.
The Duke of Cambridge began the second full day of his historic royal visit to Israel Wednesday by strolling Tel Aviv's trendy Rothschild Boulevard, named after the late 19th-century British-Jewish banker and philanthropist who contributed greatly to the Jewish community in the Holy Land. There he met Netta Barzilai, winner of this year's Eurovision song contest, and had a cold drink at one of the boulevard's famous kiosks.
He then attended a cultural event at a museum where he met young people engaged in youth activism.
The prince, second in line to the throne, then travels to the West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.