Grand Hyatt Taipei ranked ninth-best hotel in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Grand Hyatt Taipei was ranked the ninth best hotel in Asia by Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Readers' Travel Awards 2018.

The four month long poll received over 65,000 votes on reader's favorite airlines, hotels, resorts and destinations.

Grand Hyatt Taipei General Manager, Jan-Hendrik Meidinger said in a press release that the award not only recognizes the hard work of staff, but also shines light on the preferences of international travelers.

The Grand Hyatt Taipei was Taiwan's only hotel award winner.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi was named best hotel in the world and the Viceroy Bali, Indonesia was named the best hotel in Asia.

Out of the 12 recognized hotels in Asia, Thailand received three mentions, while Vietnam and Sri Lanka received two each.

No Chinese airlines, hotels or destinations were recognized.

Taiwan's EVA Air was named the third best long-haul airline behind Emirates and Virgin Atlantic.

Luxury Lifestyle Magazine is a widely popular digital magazine focusing on luxury lifestyle related content.