Xiaomi Mi Laptop Air Launched in Spain, Ready to Rock in Europe

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Xiaomi, the leading Chinese brand for electronic products, will release Mi Laptop Air 13.3” on June 27, 2018, at Palacio Neptuno in Madrid of Spain. Customers from Spain can place orders online on Xiaomi’s Spanish official website or on e-commerce platform PC Componentes. People can also go to the four Xiaomi-authorized stores in Madrid and one in Barcelona to have a hands-on experience and order on site.

Mi Air 13.3" is a perfect combination of light, performance and overall appearance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Design and performance make new flagship

Mi Air 13.3” is a perfect combination of light and performance. The laptop comes with all-metal body which merely weighs 1.3kg and measures 14.8mm in thickness. It has a 1920×1080 resolution display with 5.59mm super-narrow bezel, and the frameless glass allows users to easily concentrate on the screen. The full lamination technology effectively reduces the air gap between the screen and the glass, delivering an outstanding display result. As for the overall appearance, the bead blasting process gives the laptop a fine touch feeling, and the dark grey color of the body, coupled with the black keyboard, conveys an elegant feeling.

In terms of configuration, Air 13.3” is equipped with an 8th-Gen Intel Core Processor, GeForce MX150 discrete graphics, an 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD, so as to meet all daily requirements of both work and entertainment. This laptop is shipped with preinstalled Windows 10 Home Edition and supports Windows Hello feature via fingerprint, meaning that users can log on with fingerprint, greatly enhancing safety and productivity. In addition, Air 13.3” has an outstanding cooling system, Dolby audio premium, and a long battery life. The powerful performance and premium user experience make this laptop the optimal choice for office workers and students.

Sticking to the philosophy of “good product, good price”, Xiaomi Mi Laptop Air 13.3” will be available in early July at only €899.99. Noted for excellent performance and competitive price, Xiaomi’s move in European market is highly anticipated by European customers. Xiaomi is confident in winning over the European customers with its premium quality.

