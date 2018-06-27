The Reality Check Doctor Gains over 1M Views for Eye-Opening Talk on TEDx

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--He wasn’t chosen because he is African American. He wasn’t chosen because of his notoriety. Dr. D. Ivan Young was chosen to be a TEDx speaker because he has discovered the key to unlocking the secrets behind Law of Attraction. And people are taking notice – Dr. Young’s TEDx talk has garnered over one million hits and averaging in excess of 40 thousand plus views a month.

A Certified Master Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner, Dr. Young’s views on human emotional intelligence are gaining the attention of world leaders, business execs and celebrities. Hailed as the “Reality Check Doctor,” Young is known for his provocative teaching style on complex relationship subjects. His polished, yet relatable demeanor, coupled with a comprehensive knowledge of personality type catapulted his career as a highly sought-after public speaker, life coach and relationship expert. And recently, he reached a milestone mark in his career with the online surge of engagement for his straight-from-the-hip TEDx Talk, Emotional Intelligence: Using the Laws of Attraction, which has received over one million views.

“Traditionally, only a very select group of thought leaders are presented with the opportunity to speak on TEDx,” said Dr. D. Ivan Young, a Certified Master Life Coach and credentialed Master MBTI Practitioner. “I’m honored to have been given the opportunity to speak about my law of attraction and emotional intelligence theory.”

Since 2008, Dr. D. Ivan Young has been recognized and awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by two White House administrations for his contribution of service, and recently honored by the United States Congress via Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior Member of the House Committees on Budget, Judiciary and Homeland Security. In May, 2018, Texas State Senator Borris Miles recognized Dr. Young for his remarkable achievements in coaching and public speaking.

Young’s expertise on the Laws of Attraction, which is one of the most controversial scientific and spiritual theories discussed in mass media, has piqued interest groups looking to make change in the world. When the subject grew in popularity during the 20th century by leaders such as Wayne Dyer, Deepak Chopra and Oprah, it brought several different theories to the mainstream. As a result, books such as "The Secret" have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide because of people’s interest in how to use Laws of Attraction to become successful and attain wealth.

Until now, very few people have been able to transform the idea and simplify it from a complex discussion on quantum physics and spirituality. The fact that Dr. D. Ivan Young has the ability to break this prodigious mixture of scientific facts and spiritual beliefs into digestible and relatable subject matter is nothing short of profound.

Dr. D. Ivan Young, whose namesake initials support his “D.I.Y.” belief system on human transformation, is ready to share his Laws of Attraction theories. To learn more about Dr. D. Ivan Young or book an appearance, please visit www.drdivanyoung.com or view his TEDx talk.

