|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|25
|.675
|—
|Boston
|53
|27
|.663
|½
|Tampa Bay
|39
|40
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|37
|42
|.468
|16
|Baltimore
|23
|55
|.295
|29½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|43
|35
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|41
|.453
|7½
|Detroit
|36
|44
|.450
|8
|Chicago
|27
|51
|.346
|16
|Kansas City
|24
|55
|.304
|19½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Seattle
|49
|31
|.613
|3½
|Oakland
|42
|38
|.525
|10½
|Los Angeles
|41
|39
|.513
|11½
|Texas
|35
|46
|.432
|18
___
|Monday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 4
Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 5, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0
Texas 7, San Diego 4
Toronto 6, Houston 3
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 0
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 0
Seattle 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 9, Detroit 7
San Diego 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 4
Houston 7, Toronto 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
St. Louis 11, Cleveland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Kansas City (Duffy 3-7) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-4), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Houston (Keuchel 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-9), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at Boston (Porcello 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-3) at Detroit (Fiers 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-6) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-9), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-4) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.