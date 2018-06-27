Red Sea Housing Goes Solar with REDAVIA for Cost-Effectiveness, Reliability

MUNICH & ACCRA, Ghana--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Red Sea Housing Services (RSHS), a global leader for modular living and working environments for industrial and residential communities, chose REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable and clean rental solar power for businesses and communities, to implement its first showcase solar farm in Accra, Ghana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005023/en/

Harm Ploeger, President Africa at Red Sea Housing (right) and Dr. Alexander Harpe, Chief Sales Officer at Redavia signing contract (Photo: Business Wire)

Within the next few months REDAVIA will have fully commissioned a 336 kWp solar farm at RSHS ’s biggest manufacturing facility in Tema, strategically located in close proximity to Ghana’s main port. This will allow RSHS to introduce a cost-effective and reliable solution into their energy mix of solar and the national grid.

“Thanks to REDAVIA solar power we are now able to control some of our OPEX cost better whilst reducing our carbon emissions to become more environmentally friendly,” said Harm Ploeger, President for Africa at RSHS. “We plan to introduce this solar energy solution to the future accommodation requirements of our clients all over the African continent and to enhance the power supply in existing infrastructures built by RSHS in the past.”

Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA, confirms, “Solar power enables better cost control and ensures reliability for organizations, and we are proud that a visionary company like RSHS has chosen REDAVIA to leverage these benefits.”

In the future, RSHS aims to not only expand the solar farm but also to deepen the partnership with REDAVIA. This evolved partnership will leverage existing synergies between both companies whereby RSHS intends to sell a packaged solution of their modular housing coupled with solar power from REDAVIA.

About Red Sea Housing Services

Red Sea Housing Services (RSHS) is a global leader that provides high quality modular living and working environments for industrial and residential communities. RSHS sets up the infrastructure and facilities required for companies to construct high quality, reliable, durable, tailored modular buildings and housing units, including hotels, offices, accommodation units, utility services, telecommunications networks, catering and recreation facilities. www.redseahousing.com

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers rental solar power for businesses and communities. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. www.redaviasolar.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005023/en/

CONTACT: REDAVIA

Angelika Kempf

+49-89-2426-8869

a.kempf@redaviasolar.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE GERMANY GHANA AFRICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: REDAVIA

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 04:00 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 04:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005023/en