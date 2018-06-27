Foxconn and Siam Cement team up for joint venture in southern China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group and Thailand's Siam Cement Group will set up a logistics and supply chain joint venture, connecting ASEAN to south China in a bid to tap into the region's growing e-commerce market.

The Guangxi-based joint venture will specialize in high-tech electronics, fine food and e-commerce.

The partnership will make use of Siam Cement's expertise in logistics and Foxconn's wide-ranging business networks.

The joint venture will help Foxconn increase its presence in Southeast Asia and also help Siam Cement expand into China.

Siam Cement President and CEO Roongrote Rangsiyopash said the joint venture is part of the conglomerate's plan to expand into China and India, reported the Nikkei Asian Review.

"The two countries are seen as very big markets that we should explore and that's why we start the joint venture in Guangxi," said Roongrote.

The partnership will be coordinated by Foxconn's JUSDA Supply Chain Management and Siam Cement's SCG Distribution business units.

Foxconn, better known in Taiwan as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海) is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer.

Siam Cement Group is the biggest cement and building material company in Southeast Asia.

The partnership is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2018.