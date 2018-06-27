  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Mexican artist spray-paints mural in Kaohsiung

Mexican artist WERC spray-paints a stunning mural of endangered species endemic to Taiwan, including pangolin

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/27 15:02

Mural by WERC. (Photo by arcadeartgallery.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photos of a vividly colored mural spray-painted on a building by Mexican artist WERC in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung were posted on the Arcade Art Gallery website on June 22. 

The name of the work is "Formosan Forms" and the artist said that the design is "a collage of flora and fauna native to Taiwan including the pangolin which is now the most trafficked animal in the world, including in the endangered species list and accounting for at least 20 percent of all illegal wildlife trade."


(Photo by arcadeartgallery.com)


(Photo by arcadeartgallery.com)


(Photo by arcadeartgallery.com)

For those wanting to see the mural up close, it is located at No. 22, Lane 9, Chengqing Road, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, 802
