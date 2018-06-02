Former Hong Kong chief: 'China Airlines' as Taiwan's largest carrier supports Beijing's claim to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In discussing the latest news in the ongoing spat between the communist Chinese government and various airline companies being pressured to change their designations of Taiwan, a former Chief Executive of Hong Kong has weighed in on the issue in favor of Beijing’s position.



Leung Chun-ying (梁振英), a top former official of the Hong Kong SAR, had a letter to the Financial Times published on June 25 suggesting that Taiwan is not a separate jurisdiction from China.





Leung Chun-ying (Wikimedia Commons Image)

He was replying to a June 21 article published in the online paper by author Tony Phillips. The article argues for “Supporting Taiwan through Corporate Unity”and includes the statement that “China and Taiwan are different jurisdictional entities.”

Leung disagreed with the premise and sent a very short response to the publication using Hong Kong as an example to argue against Phillips’ assertion.

“Before 1997, Hong Kong was a separate jurisdictional entity under British rule. But no one, the British government included, disputed the fact that Hong Kong was part of China.”

He also notes that the largest airline based in Taiwan is itself named “China Airlines.” Leung remarks that this is evidence that “at least some people in Taiwan do not agree with Mr. Phillips.”



Leung’s observations may be true, but they are not adequate enough to argue against reality, which is that the Chinese government does not administer any of the airfields in Taiwan.

Therefore, the succinct observation of Tony Phillips still stands; which is that Taiwan and China are separate legal jurisdictions.



The UK’s return of territory to China in 1998 holds very little parallel to the situation involving Taiwan, other than the spurious and imperialistic claim which Beijing purports to have over Taiwan.



Taiwan has remained in legal limbo since Japan ceded the island to the Allied Powers after World War II. Very much unlike Hong Kong, there was no historical document or agreement between any existing states that designated Taiwan as territory of any Chinese government.