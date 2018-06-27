Beijing claims the US can't protect Taiwan, offers no rationale

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a press conference on June 26, China's Foreign Ministry claims that Taiwan cannot rely on the U.S. for security, and that international circumstances are changing in China's favor .

In regards to Taiwan's long-term independence, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang (陆慷) said that "It won't work even if they [Taiwan] try to bank on foreign forces to build themselves up."

Taiwan is a free and democratic society, which is claimed by Communist China despite no legal or political basis to support such claims.

China is becoming increasingly disruptive internationally, as evident in its bullying of Philippine fishermen and blackmailing of airlines in its attempts to enforce what it calls "Chinese Law."

Lu went on to say that China's growing size and international status should serve as a warning to Taiwan, and dissuade Taiwan from opposing China's raucous and aggressive actions.

"We hope certain people in Taiwan [President Tsai] could correctly understand the development trend of China and its national unity as well as the evolvement of international circumstance and stop moving further down the wrong path," Lu said.

The comments were in response to a question about the President of Taiwan's recent comments in an interview with AFP.

Tsai said that China was putting "immense pressure" on Taiwan and called for the international community to minimize "the expansion of hegemonic influence" of China.

Lu continued to spout China's narrative, by claiming that President Tsai's comments are matters falling "within China's internal affairs."