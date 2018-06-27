Sanchez, Garcia rally White Sox to 8-4 victory over Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez matched a career high with four RBIs, Avisail Garcia hit his first homer since returning from the disabled list last week and the Chicago White Sox came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Yoan Moncada drove in a run with a triple and scored as the White Sox won for the third time in four games following an eight-game losing streak. Reynaldo Lopez (3-5) lasted 6 1/3 innings for the win in a contest that began after a delay of 1 hour, 48 minutes because of heavy rain.

Ehire Adrianza hit a solo shot and drove in two runs, and Brian Dozier also went deep for Minnesota.

Minnesota's Lance Lynn (5-6) seemed to be cruising with a 4-2 lead in a seventh straight solid start, but slipped on the wet grass while fielding Matt Davidson's soft grounder leading off the bottom of sixth. Leury Garcia and Kevan Smith followed with singles to load the bases, prompting manager Paul Molitor to bring in reliever Ryan Pressly.

Pressly walked Tim Anderson to force in a run. Sanchez put the White Sox ahead for the first time when he lined a single off Taylor Rogers with two outs that drove in two.

Lynn allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits through five-plus innings. The 31-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked only one.

Lopez yielded four runs and six hits before four Chicago relievers combined for 2 2/3 hitless innings.

Dozier's 11th homer, on a towering fly that barely cleared the left-field fence, put the Twins ahead 1-0 in the second. Adrianza's drive to straightaway center on the first pitch of the third made it 2-0.

The White Sox tied it at 2 in the bottom of the inning. Adam Engel reached on Adrianza's throwing error, then scored on Moncada's triple to the right-center wall. Moncada came home on Sanchez's groundout.

Minnesota moved back ahead 4-2 in the fifth. Mitch Garver, Jake Cave and Adrianza opened the inning with sharp singles. Joe Mauer settled for a sac fly as Garcia made a nifty running grab of his liner to the warning track in right center.

After Chicago took a 5-4 lead in the sixth, Garcia hit his second homer of the season — and first since April 3 — in the seventh.

Sanchez singled in another run as the White Sox scored twice in the eighth.

SPECIAL K

Lynn recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his career when he fanned Jose Abreu in the fifth.

THEIR KIND OF TOWN

The Twins began a run of six straight games in Chicago. Their three-game series against the White Sox will be followed by a three-game set at Wrigley Field against the crosstown Cubs.

TWINS' ROSTER MOVE

The Twins recalled Cave for the third time this season from Triple-A Rochester before Tuesday's game and started him in right. He took the roster spot of Ryan LaMarre, who was sent down on Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Two-time All-Star RHP Ervin Santana (right middle finger surgery) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Myers on Saturday after throwing 60 pitches of live batting practice on Monday. Santana's recovery from Feb. 6 surgery has been slower than expected. The right-hander, 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA last season, made two rehab starts in May before being shut down.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (right hip soreness), who was pulled with no outs in the fifth inning in his last start on Saturday against Oakland, said he felt fine after throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday. Manager Rick Renteria expects Covey to make his next scheduled start, on Friday at Texas. . Garcia collided with Moncada near the right-field line as Garcia caught Eddie Rosario's pop in the first. Both players seemed stunned, but were checked and remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (2-5, 3.25) faces White Sox RHP James Shields (2-9) on Wednesday night.