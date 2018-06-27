Huawei executive warns Australia risks economy with 5G ban

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Huawei executive says Australia could damage its economic future if it bans the Chinese telecommunication giant from the nation's next-generation mobile network technology.

Huawei Australia Chairman John Lord told the National Press Club on Wednesday his Shenzhen-based company is having discussions with government "at all levels" on its involvement in 5G networks.

Australia barred Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment supplier, on national security grounds from bidding for contracts in 2011 for the national broadband network which is being rolled out countrywide.

According to media reports, the government is poised to ban Huawei from supplying 5G networks.

Lord dismissed those reports as "supposition," adding that Huawei had not contemplated that outcome.