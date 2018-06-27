The Latest: Federal ruling may affect states' lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on states suing over Trump administration separation of migrant families (all times local):

10 p.m.

A federal judge in California has ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite children with their separated families and it wasn't immediately clear how the ruling would affect a similar lawsuit from 17 states.

A judge in San Diego on Tuesday said migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border must be reunited within 30 days of the ruling issued late Tuesday. Any child younger than 5 must be reunified within the next 14 days.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw also issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations.

California, Washington, New York and other states joined Washington, D.C. on Tuesday in filing a lawsuit that would force the Trump administration to reunite the separated families.

Immigration authorities have sparked global outrage by separating about 2,300 children from their loved ones.

___

11:53 a.m.

Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The states, all led by Democratic attorneys general, joined Washington, D.C., in filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Tuesday. It's the first legal challenge by states over the practice.

Immigration authorities have separated about 2,300 children from their parents in recent weeks, sparking global outrage as images of weeping children emerged.

The president last week issued an executive order designed to end the practice, but the states say his order is riddled with caveats and fails to reunite parents and children who have already been torn apart.

The lawsuit says the migrants have been denied due process and their right to seek asylum.