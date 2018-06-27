China hails international cooperation in cocaine bust

BEIJING (AP) — China says its police worked with authorities from Hong Kong, Peru and Australia in foiling an international drug smuggling plot, resulting in the seizure of 117 kilograms (257 pounds) of cocaine.

Head of the Narcotics Control Bureau Liang Yun told reporters Wednesday the Nov. 18 operation led to the arrests of six suspects, including two from Russia, one from India, one from Spain and one from Hong Kong.

He says the drugs had been stored aboard a freighter that sailed from South America to the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan, but that the gang was unable to unload the drugs. Following a trip to Shanghai for maintenance, the ship returned to Tangshan where the gang was caught while making a second attempt.

China is a growing market for cocaine.