Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 000 100 020—3 9 0 Baltimore 010 001 000—2 8 0

Paxton, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Gausman, Givens (7), O'Day (8), Scott (8), M.Castro (8) and Joseph, Wynns. W_Paxton 7-2. L_O'Day 0-2. Sv_Diaz (29). HRs_Seattle, Seager (14). Baltimore, Valencia (7).

___

Los Angeles 001 000 000—1 5 1 Boston 141 011 10x—9 14 0

Jo.Lamb, McGuire (2), Morris (6) and Maldonado; Price, Hembree (7), Workman (8), Haley (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 9-5. L_Jo.Lamb 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Young (6). Boston, Betts (20), Vazquez (3), Bradley Jr. (5), Martinez (24).

___

Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0 Houston 000 020 05x—7 12 0

Borucki, Guilmet (7), Mayza (8) and Martin, Maile; Morton, Devenski (8), Rondon (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 10-1. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Houston, Bregman (13), Marisnick (6).

___

Oakland 000 330 102—9 11 0 Detroit 402 100 000—7 12 1

Montas, Hatcher (4), Pagan (6), Buchter (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Hardy, Farmer (5), Coleman (7), Wilson (7), Greene (9), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Buchter 2-0. L_Greene 2-5. Sv_Treinen (19). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (7), Lowrie (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0 Tampa Bay 100 000 00x—1 5 0

Scherzer, K.Herrera (8) and P.Severino, Kieboom; Eovaldi, Castillo (7), Alvarado (9), Roe (9), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Eovaldi 2-3. L_Scherzer 10-4. Sv_Romo (6).

___

New York 103 110 000—6 10 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 6 1

L.Severino, Warren (8), Shreve (9) and Romine; Arrieta, Curtis (6), Arano (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_L.Severino 12-2. L_Arrieta 5-6. HRs_New York, Hicks (11), Gregorius (15).

___

Kansas City 000 000 010—1 3 0 Milwaukee 201 020 00x—5 9 0

Junis, Flynn (6), B.Smith (8) and S.Perez; F.Peralta, Jennings (8), Barnes (9), Hader (9) and Pina. W_F.Peralta 3-0. L_Junis 5-9. Sv_Hader (7). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (11), Aguilar (17), Braun (9).

___

Cleveland 200 000 000— 2 6 2 St. Louis 152 101 01x—11 13 0

Kluber, Otero (2), Tomlin (4), O.Perez (7), Kontos (8) and Gomes; C.Martinez, Cecil (7), Holland (8), Mayers (9) and Molina, Pena. W_C.Martinez 4-4. L_Kluber 11-4. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (6), Martinez (12), Carpenter 2 (15).

___

San Diego 000 000 030—3 7 0 Texas 010 100 000—2 8 0

Ross, Strahm (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Ellis; Bibens-Dirkx, Claudio (6), Chavez (7), Diekman (8), Leclerc (8) and Chirinos. W_Strahm 2-2. L_Diekman 1-1. Sv_Hand (22). HRs_Texas, Chirinos (10), Odor (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 020 100 0—3 8 3 New York 200 000 100 1—4 8 0

(10 innings)

Kuhl, Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Brault (9) and E.Diaz; Matz, Swarzak (8), Familia (8), T.Peterson (10) and Plawecki. W_T.Peterson 1-0. L_Brault 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco (11). New York, Conforto (10).

___

Arizona 002 020 100—5 8 2 Miami 000 110 100—3 9 1

Godley, Salas (6), Bradley (7), Hirano (8), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy; E.Hernandez, Meyer (5), Wittgren (9) and Holaday. W_Godley 9-5. L_E.Hernandez 0-5. Sv_Boxberger (18). HRs_Miami, Castro (4).

___

Cincinnati 000 111 011—5 10 0 Atlanta 000 100 020—3 10 0

Harvey, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Sanchez, Carle (8) and Flowers, Suzuki. W_Harvey 3-5. L_Sanchez 3-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (14).