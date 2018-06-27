  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/27 12:52
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 81 319 54 110 .345
Betts Bos 60 231 60 78 .338
Segura Sea 73 303 53 102 .337
JMartinez Bos 76 291 54 95 .326
Trout LAA 80 278 62 90 .324
Rosario Min 73 291 54 93 .320
MDuffy TB 63 249 22 79 .317
Brantley Cle 67 271 40 85 .314
Simmons LAA 69 253 37 78 .308
Castellanos Det 77 312 40 96 .308
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 61; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Lowrie, Oakland, 53; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Price, Boston, 9-5.