Vietnamese delegation visits Taiwan to promote cooperation in agriculture, education

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A governor of a Vietnamese province and the sister of Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister made a visit to Taiwan this week to attend forum on agriculture and the economy hosted by the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance (TABF).

While at the June 25 "Agricultural Science, Technology Park and Smart City Cooperative Development Forum," the Vietnamese delegation signed an MoU with several Taiwanese universities.

The Vietnamese visitors are in Taiwan on a three days visit at the invitation of the Vietnamese Chen-Yung Memorial Foundation. They have been visiting various agricultural and businesses in Southern Taiwan, as well as the Pingtung Agricultural Biotechnology Park.

Truong Ngoc Thuy is the chairwoman of the My Lai Peace Foundation and is the sister of one of Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Ministers, Truong Hao Binh.

The MoU signed by the Vietnamese delegation at Monday’s forum will promote cultural and educational exchange along with student exchange programs between Vietnamese universities and six Taiwanese universities including; National Pingtung Universit., National Taiwan Ocean University, National Penghu Unviersity of Science and Technology, National United University, Cheng Shiu University, and the Open University of Kaohsiung.

Another major part of the MoU agreement was to promote teaching in Vietnam to Taiwanese with post graduate degrees. The CMM Media report notes that since Taiwan has such a high number of well-educated graduates, and because Vietnam is in need of qualified teachers, that there is room for cooperation between the two countries.

The Governor of Vietnam’s Long An Province, Pham Van Canh, also spoke at the forum said that there are already 171 cases of Taiwanese investment in Long An province, and that he “looks forward to continued economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in agricultural and industrial components.”

He said that Long An province is ready to do business and that the local government is happy to answer questions for possible investors or partners going forward.

The vice-chairman of Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission, Cheng-Mount Cheng (鄭貞茂) was also quoted by CMM Media as saying that there is lots of room for cooperation between Taiwan and Vietnam, especially in areas of agriculture, and in the future, possibly in transportation infrastructure projects, smart cities and E-commerce.