GOP stays focused on Justice Department as election looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A handful of House Republicans are keeping the chamber's attention on what they say is bias directed at the Department of Justice. That's even as GOP lawmakers are struggling to find resolutions on immigration and other policies.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to spend most of this week demanding documents and questioning the department. Justice is investigating ties between President Donald Trump's Republican campaign and Russia. The Republicans have heavily criticized officials for clearing Democrat Hillary Clinton of criminal wrongdoing in 2016 and suggested there was a concerted effort to keep Trump from the White House.

The barrage of GOP criticism against the Justice Department comes ahead of the midterm election and amid sparring between the parties over the Russia investigation.