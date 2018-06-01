  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women 

Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India, Somalia among most dangerous countries for women, still

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/27 12:31

A Reuter's poll lists the most dangerous countries for women. (Image from Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Thomas Reuters Foundation consulted hundreds of experts about decide what are the most dangerous countries for women in the world, and to see if the results changed since a similar 2011 poll. 

Over 550 experts were consulted about the conditions for women in terms of "healthcare, access to economic resources, customary practices, sexual violence, non-sexual violence and human trafficking" in countries across the world, reported Reuters. 

Five countries remained on the list from to 2011 to 2018: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India and Somalia.

The most dangerous countries for women is as follows:

1. India

2. Afghanistan

3. Syria

4. Somalia

5. Saudi Arabia

6. Pakistan

7. Democratic Republic of Congo

8. Yemen

9. Nigeria

10. United States

 
women

RELATED ARTICLES

First Taiwanese all-female artillery squad takes part in military drills in Penghu
2018/05/24 16:17
Women in Taiwan marrying, giving birth at later ages: MOI
2018/05/13 15:10
Taiwan ranks No. 8 in Asia-Pacific women entrepreneurs index 
2018/03/08 16:45
Philippine President Duterte offers '42 virgins' to attract visitors and boost tourism
2018/01/28 16:24
Tourism on the rise in Saudi Arabia as rules relax
2018/01/12 16:23