U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Thomas Reuters Foundation consulted hundreds of experts about decide what are the most dangerous countries for women in the world, and to see if the results changed since a similar 2011 poll.
Over 550 experts were consulted about the conditions for women in terms of "healthcare, access to economic resources, customary practices, sexual violence, non-sexual violence and human trafficking" in countries across the world, reported Reuters.
Five countries remained on the list from to 2011 to 2018: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India and Somalia.
The most dangerous countries for women is as follows:
1. India
2. Afghanistan
3. Syria
4. Somalia
5. Saudi Arabia
6. Pakistan
7. Democratic Republic of Congo
8. Yemen
9. Nigeria
10. United States