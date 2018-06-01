U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Thomas Reuters Foundation consulted hundreds of experts about decide what are the most dangerous countries for women in the world, and to see if the results changed since a similar 2011 poll.

Over 550 experts were consulted about the conditions for women in terms of "healthcare, access to economic resources, customary practices, sexual violence, non-sexual violence and human trafficking" in countries across the world, reported Reuters.

Five countries remained on the list from to 2011 to 2018: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India and Somalia.

The most dangerous countries for women is as follows:

1. India

2. Afghanistan

3. Syria

4. Somalia

5. Saudi Arabia

6. Pakistan

7. Democratic Republic of Congo

8. Yemen

9. Nigeria

10. United States