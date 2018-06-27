Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|100
|020—3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
Paxton, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Gausman, Givens (7), O'Day (8), Scott (8), M.Castro (8) and Joseph, Wynns. W_Paxton 7-2. L_O'Day 0-2. Sv_Diaz (29). HRs_Seattle, Seager (14). Baltimore, Valencia (7).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Boston
|141
|011
|10x—9
|14
|0
Jo.Lamb, McGuire (2), Morris (6) and Maldonado; Price, Hembree (7), Workman (8), Haley (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 9-5. L_Jo.Lamb 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Young (6). Boston, Betts (20), Vazquez (3), Bradley Jr. (5), Martinez (24).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|05x—7
|12
|0
Borucki, Guilmet (7), Mayza (8) and Martin, Maile; Morton, Devenski (8), Rondon (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 10-1. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Houston, Bregman (13), Marisnick (6).
___
|Oakland
|000
|330
|102—9
|11
|0
|Detroit
|402
|100
|000—7
|12
|1
Montas, Hatcher (4), Pagan (6), Buchter (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Hardy, Farmer (5), Coleman (7), Wilson (7), Greene (9), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Buchter 2-0. L_Greene 2-5. Sv_Treinen (19). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (7), Lowrie (13).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|00x—1
|5
|0
Scherzer, K.Herrera (8) and P.Severino, Kieboom; Eovaldi, Castillo (7), Alvarado (9), Roe (9), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Eovaldi 2-3. L_Scherzer 10-4. Sv_Romo (6).
___
|New York
|103
|110
|000—6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
L.Severino, Warren (8), Shreve (9) and Romine; Arrieta, Curtis (6), Arano (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_L.Severino 12-2. L_Arrieta 5-6. HRs_New York, Hicks (11), Gregorius (15).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|201
|020
|00x—5
|9
|0
Junis, Flynn (6), B.Smith (8) and S.Perez; F.Peralta, Jennings (8), Barnes (9), Hader (9) and Pina. W_F.Peralta 3-0. L_Junis 5-9. Sv_Hader (7). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (11), Aguilar (17), Braun (9).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|030—3
|7
|0
|Texas
|010
|100
|000—2
|8
|0
Ross, Strahm (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Ellis; Bibens-Dirkx, Claudio (6), Chavez (7), Diekman (8), Leclerc (8) and Chirinos. W_Strahm 2-2. L_Diekman 1-1. Sv_Hand (22). HRs_Texas, Chirinos (10), Odor (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|100
|0—3
|8
|3
|New York
|200
|000
|100
|1—4
|8
|0
Kuhl, Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Brault (9) and E.Diaz; Matz, Swarzak (8), Familia (8), T.Peterson (10) and Plawecki. W_T.Peterson 1-0. L_Brault 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco (11). New York, Conforto (10).
___
|Arizona
|002
|020
|100—5
|8
|2
|Miami
|000
|110
|100—3
|9
|1
Godley, Salas (6), Bradley (7), Hirano (8), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy; E.Hernandez, Meyer (5), Wittgren (9) and Holaday. W_Godley 9-5. L_E.Hernandez 0-5. Sv_Boxberger (18). HRs_Miami, Castro (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|111
|011—5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|020—3
|10
|0
Harvey, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Sanchez, Carle (8) and Flowers, Suzuki. W_Harvey 3-5. L_Sanchez 3-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (14).