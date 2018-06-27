  1. Home
2018 Red Bull live music events in Taipei  

On June 29, the championship list will be announced. 

By Lyla Liu,Taiwan News, Editor
2018/06/27 19:12

Last final championship in Poland (Photo by Red Bull 3Style)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- 2018 Red Bull 3Style World DJ championship has kicked off and will run from June 25-29 in Taipei.

On June 29,  the final shortlist for the upcoming world tour will be announced.  In addition, the winners from the past 8 years will perform at W Hotel.


(Image by Red Bull Music 3Style)

The Red Bull Music 3Style World DJ Championships has been promoting Djing industry for over 8 years. Last year, the World Final was in Krakow, Poland.
 


Visual design by graffiti artist Ryan Lu (Photo by Red Bull Taiwan)

This year, the past 8 winners will gather in Taipei to select from over 1,200 works entered into the championship. From June 25-29 in T-Park Café&eatery, there will be live music events, exhibitions and workshops from popular Taiwanese djs. 

Additionally, on June 29, the final list of world tour will be announced at WOOBAR.

For more information, see Red Bull 3Style Facebook.
