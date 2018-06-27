  1. Home
Ling Ling Chang sworn in as first Taiwan-born female California State Senator

She staged a comeback in the recall election in June to replace an ousted California Democratic senator

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/27 11:43

Ling Ling Chang is sworn in to serve the California State Senate (Photo by CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. State Senator Ling Ling Chang took the oath of office on June 25, becoming the first Taiwan-born female politician to serve the California State Senate.

Ling Ling Chang (張齡玲), 41, pledged to fulfill the interests of her constituents during the swear-in ceremony in Sacramento, stressing that she will fight against tax increases, reported Central News Agency.

In the 2016 California State Senate election, Chang received strong endorsement from Ed Royce, Chairman of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs, who has announced his retirement this year. She was narrowly defeated by Democratic candidate Josh Newman by 2,500 votes.

Newman, who voted in favor of state gas tax increases in April 2017, lost his seat in a recall election on June 5 of this year. Chang was selected by voters in the state’s 29th Senate District to replace Josh Newman, wrote CNA.

She previously served as a California assemblywoman in the 55th district, during which time she lobbied for promoting policies for a "sharing economy" using services such as Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb. She also placed great emphasis on science, technology, and engineering education.

Ling Ling Chang represents the 29th district, encompassing parts of Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, where the Chinese community consists of a significant portion of the constituency.
Ling Ling Chang
California

