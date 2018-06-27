Harvey has another strong start as Reds beat Braves, 5-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Harvey pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, earning back-to-back wins for the first time this season and leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for last-place Cincinnati, which has won eight of nine. Scooter Gennett had two hits, including a run-scoring single in the ninth, and scored three times.

Harvey (3-5) allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in his longest start of the season. He pitched out of trouble in the fourth when he allowed Tyler Flowers' run-scoring double before stranding two baserunners.

It was Harvey's ninth start with the Reds after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets on May 8. He allowed two runs in a 6-2 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

The last time Harvey won consecutive starts was May 23 and May 28, 2017, for the Mets against the Padres and Pirates.

The Reds led 4-1 before Atlanta scored two runs in the eighth. Ender Inciarte reached on a single that bounced off Amir Garrett's left leg, knocking him to the ground and out of the game. Ozzie Albies doubled before Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis produced run-scoring groundouts.

Raisel Iglesias recorded the final out in the eighth on Johan Camargo's fly ball to right field with runners on first and second, and then pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Anibal Sanchez (3-2) left with two outs in the fifth inning due to cramping in his right calf. He allowed two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: X-rays on Garrett's left leg were negative. Garrett tried to chase the deflection before falling to the ground in pain.

Braves: RHP Arodys Vizcaino (right shoulder inflammation) has felt good playing catch and is expected to throw on the mound when the team begins a weekend series in St. Louis on Friday. If all goes well, Vizcaino could come off the 10-day DL on Sunday. "I don't see any reason right now he wouldn't be ready," manager Brian Snitker said.

SHORT VISIT

Right-hander Lucas Sims was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett only three days after his promotion. Matt Wisler was recalled from Gwinnett and allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings after replacing Sanchez in the fifth.

NEW ROLE

Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan is being moved to a relief role at Triple-A Louisville. Finnegan had a 7.40 ERA with Cincinnati when he was sent to the minors on May 8, and he has a 7.24 ERA with Louisville.

"We've just got to get him in a role where he can experience some success again," president of baseball operations Dick Williams said.

Williams said Finnegan was "very receptive" to the new role.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (5-8, 5.70 ERA) will start in Wednesday's finale of the three-game series. He allowed two runs in four innings in his only preview start against the Braves, an 8-1 loss on Aug. 20, 2017.

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (8-2, 2.59 ERA) is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two career starts against the Reds.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball