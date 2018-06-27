Semtech and Lowan Transform China’s Energy Use Trends with LoRa Technology

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWC Shanghai) ― Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Lowan, a leading low power wide area network (LPWAN) solution provider located in Hangzhou, China, has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its smart-grid power meters.

Semtech and Lowan Transform China's Energy Use Trends (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lowan’s urban smart-grid solutions give real-time data on metering usage over large urban areas. The LoRa-based sensors adjust automatically at certain power thresholds, negating human error and optimizing efficiency. The solutions offer users a quick and efficient deployment, and compatibility with other smart home solutions including LoRa-connected locks and alarms. With LoRa Technology’s long range and low power capabilities, Lowan smart home solutions reduce battery replacement costs and maintenance frequency.

“Our advanced power metering solutions are designed to enable maximum efficiency in smart city power management. Through Semtech’s LoRa Technology, data can be recorded through Cloud-based user applications and city data analysis services,” said Paul Qian, founder and chairman of Lowan. “Lowan is dedicated to low cost, low power, high capacity, and sustainable energy management technologies. LoRa offers the perfect backbone for our smart metering platforms, and has allowed us to develop and operate one of the largest IoT networks for smart energy in China.”

LoRa Technology offers Lowan a variety of key benefits for metering applications, including deep penetration in dense urban/indoor regions and connection ranges of up to 30 miles in rural areas. For smart metering IoT solutions, the devices need to be designed for energy sustainability and offer low battery power to reduce battery replacements. Each LoRa-enabled sensor can handle millions of messages per base station and offer an ease of deployment with flexible infrastructure, allowing for low operational costs.

“Lowan provides cities with flexible and reliable smart-grid solutions to maximize energy efficiency,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “By leveraging Semtech’s LoRa Technology, Lowan is able to improve power management in China and utilize the unique advantage that long range, low power IoT platforms offer to create a smarter planet.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About Lowan

Lowan is the leading LPWAN solution provider located in Hangzhou, China. The Company started working on LPWAN technology development in 2014 and rolled out the first LoRaWAN™-based product line in 2015. Currently Lowan operates the largest LoRaWAN IoT network for smart energy in China. Lowan is continuously expanding service network and enabling intelligent future worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lowan.com.cn/en/index.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

