Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 000 100 020—3 9 0 Baltimore 010 001 000—2 8 0

Paxton, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Gausman, Givens (7), O'Day (8), Scott (8), Castro (8) and Joseph, Wynns. W_Paxton 7-2. L_O'Day 0-2. Sv_Diaz (29). HRs_Seattle, Seager (14). Baltimore, Valencia (7).

___

Los Angeles 001 000 000—1 5 1 Boston 141 011 10x—9 14 0

Lamb, McGuire (2), Morris (6) and Maldonado; Price, Hembree (7), Workman (8), Haley (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 9-5. L_Lamb 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Young (6). Boston, Betts (20), Vazquez (3), Bradley Jr. (5), Martinez (24).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0 Tampa Bay 100 000 00x—1 5 0

Scherzer, K.Herrera (8) and P.Severino, Kieboom; Eovaldi, Castillo (7), Alvarado (9), Roe (9), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Eovaldi 2-3. L_Scherzer 10-4. Sv_Romo (6).

___

New York 103 110 000—6 10 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 6 1

L.Severino, Warren (8), Shreve (9) and Romine; Arrieta, Curtis (6), Arano (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_L.Severino 12-2. L_Arrieta 5-6. HRs_New York, Hicks (11), Gregorius (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 020 100 0—3 8 3 New York 200 000 100 1—4 8 0

(10 innings)

Kuhl, Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Brault (9) and Diaz; Matz, Swarzak (8), Familia (8), T.Peterson (10) and Plawecki. W_T.Peterson 1-0. L_Brault 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco (11). New York, Conforto (10).