Taiwan saw record 14 murder cases in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan saw 14 murder cases between May 2 and June 1, a record number for a single month in Taiwan's history, reported UDN.

During the May 2 through June 1 period, Taiwan averaged a murder every two days, twice the number of homicides seen over the same period last year. The majority of the killings were concentrated in the second half of May, and the newspaper also stated that the frequency of killings during the month was also a new record high.

A senior reporter who spoke to UDN said they had never covered so many grisly cases in such a short period of time and that it is truly frightening.

Here is a quick review of some of the more heinous murders that took place over the span of about 10 days in late May:

On May 27, a 67-year old man in Taoyuan confessed that he had stabbed his wife to death and beheaded and disemboweled her after she asked for a divorce, according to police.



Chen (center). (CNA photo)

On May 28, a boxer based in New Taipei City hung himself after allegedly murdering his girlfriend, who he met on Tinder, and disposing of her dismembered body in seven trash bags.



Chu (left), Huang (right). (Photo from Breaking News Commune Facebook page)

On May 28, a popular Taiwanese online streamer was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend with a fruit knife at around 7 p.m. in Taipei.



Chiu (left), Liao (right). (Images from Facebook)

On May 31, an archery teacher,who had recently rented out a space in the Huashan Grasslands, murdered his student after she rejected his sexual advances and chopped her body into up to nine pieces. He then disposed of seven body parts on Yangmingshan, while one breast was later found preserved in his home and the other breast is unaccounted for.



Chen (left), Kao (right). (Images from Chen and Kao Facebook pages)