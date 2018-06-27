|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|80
|318
|53
|109
|.343
|Betts Bos
|59
|228
|58
|77
|.338
|Segura Sea
|73
|303
|53
|102
|.337
|JMartinez Bos
|75
|286
|53
|93
|.325
|Trout LAA
|80
|278
|62
|90
|.324
|Rosario Min
|73
|291
|54
|93
|.320
|MDuffy TB
|63
|249
|22
|79
|.317
|Brantley Cle
|66
|268
|39
|84
|.313
|Gurriel Hou
|63
|256
|33
|79
|.309
|Simmons LAA
|69
|253
|37
|78
|.308
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 51; 2 tied at 50.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Morton, Houston, 9-1; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.