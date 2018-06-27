  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/27 10:17
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 80 318 53 109 .343
Betts Bos 59 228 58 77 .338
Segura Sea 73 303 53 102 .337
JMartinez Bos 75 286 53 93 .325
Trout LAA 80 278 62 90 .324
Rosario Min 73 291 54 93 .320
MDuffy TB 63 249 22 79 .317
Brantley Cle 66 268 39 84 .313
Gurriel Hou 63 256 33 79 .309
Simmons LAA 69 253 37 78 .308
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 51; 2 tied at 50.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Morton, Houston, 9-1; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.