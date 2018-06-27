  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/27 10:17
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 25 .675
Boston 53 27 .663 ½
Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 14
Toronto 37 41 .474 15½
Baltimore 23 55 .295 29½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 43 34 .558
Minnesota 34 40 .459
Detroit 36 43 .456 8
Chicago 26 51 .338 17
Kansas City 24 54 .308 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 28 .650
Seattle 49 31 .613 3
Oakland 41 38 .519 10½
Los Angeles 41 39 .513 11
Texas 35 45 .438 17

___

Monday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 4

Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0

Texas 7, San Diego 4

Toronto 6, Houston 3

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 0

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 3-7) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Houston (Keuchel 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at Boston (Porcello 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-3) at Detroit (Fiers 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-6) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-9), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.