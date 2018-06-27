Reports: Sydney arrest warrant for Brazilian in murder case

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian media say police have issued an arrest warrant for a Brazilian man who flew home the day his former girlfriend was found dead in Sydney.

A New South Wales state police spokeswoman would not comment on Australian Associated Press and Australian Broadcasting Corp. reports on Wednesday that the warrant had been issued for the arrest of Mario Marcel Santoro on a charge of murder. The reports do not identify police sources.

Brazilian national Cecilia Haddad was found dead in Lane Cove River in northern Sydney on April 29.

Santoro left Sydney that day on a plane bound for Rio de Janeiro.

The warrant means police would charge Santoro with murder if he was in Australia. It would put the Australian government in a position to seek Santoro's extradition.