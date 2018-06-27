  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/27 09:56
INTERLEAGUE
Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 00x—1 5 0

Scherzer, K.Herrera (8) and P.Severino, Kieboom; Eovaldi, Castillo (7), Alvarado (9), Roe (9), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Eovaldi 2-3. L_Scherzer 10-4. Sv_Romo (6).

___

New York 103 110 000—6 10 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 6 1

L.Severino, Warren (8), Shreve (9) and Romine; Arrieta, Curtis (6), Arano (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_L.Severino 12-2. L_Arrieta 5-6. HRs_New York, Hicks (11), Gregorius (15).