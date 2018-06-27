BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/27 10:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643
Connecticut 8 6 .571 1
Atlanta 7 6 .538
Chicago 4 9 .308
New York 4 9 .308
Indiana 1 13 .071 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Phoenix 11 5 .688 ½
Seattle 10 5 .667 1
Minnesota 8 6 .571
Dallas 6 6 .500
Las Vegas 5 10 .333 6

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix 83, New York 69

Washington 92, Connecticut 80

Minnesota 91, Seattle 79

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.<