Amendments to Air Pollution Act pass Taiwan legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Amendments to Taiwan's Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法), which will place tighter emissions restrictions on old cars, two-stroke scooters, diesel trucks and factories was approved by the legislature on Monday (June 25).

As part of the updates to Article 35, emissions standards for cars over 10 years in age will be raised, and if a driver's vehicle fails an emissions inspection or does not have their vehicle inspected, their license plate will be confiscated. Meanwhile, a modification to Article 40 will create air quality control districts (空氣品質維護區) in which older vehicles will be prohibited from being driven in and violators could face a fine of between NT$500 to NT$60,000.

The new regulations will go into force in 2020 and will affect Taiwan's 5 million two-stroke scooters owners as well as it 76,000 diesel truck drivers.

Under the new law, cars and scooters that fail to pass an emissions test have one month to make improvements, and if they fail on the second inspection, fines of between NT$1,500 to NT$30,000 will be levied. Those who have neglected to submit their vehicle for an emissions inspection for more than six months after being notified, or those who have failed to make improvements to their vehicle after a set period following their second failed emissions test, will face a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$60,000.

If the driver continues to fail to take steps to rectify their low emissions score, authorities may remove their license plate.

Penalties are also to be increased on stationary forms of pollution, primarily factories, with facilities that fail to meet emissions standards subject to fines from NT$1 million to NT$20 million.