American Institute in Taiwan announces new Director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan( AIT) officially announced this morning (June 27) the appointment of William Brent Christensen as Director of the AIT Taipei office.

Christensen will succeed the current Director, Kin W. Moy, who has held the post since 2015, and is expected to assume office sometime this summer. Christensen will be the first Director of the AIT Neihu complex when it opens in September, reported CNA.



The new Director has almost 30 years of United States Foreign Service experience, including several top positions in Taiwan and Asia. Christensen previously served as Deputy Director of the AIT Taipei office from 2012 to 2015 as well as the Director of the State Department's Office of Taiwan Coordination and three different positions at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) responded that Christensen fully understands Taiwan policy issues as they relate to the U.S. and China, and that Christensen actively promotes a positive relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan. MOFA trusts that Christensen will continue the good work of former directors, such as Kin Moy, and further strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan partnership.

The former Deputy Director is said to have been approved by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the position earlier this June, according to LTN.

Christensen holds the rank of Minister-Counselor in the Foreign Service. He received an M.A. in East Asian Studies from George Washington University and a B.A. in Chinese language and literature Studies from Bringham Young University.