GOP keeps focus on Justice Department as elections loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — As House Republicans have struggled in an election year to find resolution on immigration and other policies, a handful of GOP lawmakers have managed to keep much of the chamber's attention on another topic — what they say is bias at the Department of Justice.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to spend most of this week demanding documents and questioning the department, which is investigating ties between President Donald Trump's Republican campaign and Russia. The Republicans have heavily criticized officials for clearing Democrat Hillary Clinton of criminal wrongdoing in 2016 and suggested there was a concerted effort to keep Trump from the White House.

The barrage of GOP criticism against the Justice Department comes ahead of the midterm election and amid sparring between the parties over the Russia investigation.