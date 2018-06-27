The Latest: 4 injured in explosion at Texas hospital

GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on an explosion at a Central Texas hospital construction site (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for a Central Texas hospital says four people have been injured in an explosion that struck a construction project at the hospital.

Carly Latham is the spokeswoman for the 25-bed Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville. She said one of the four was injured critically.

Gatesville has a population of about 12,400 people.

___

4:45 p.m.

Emergency crews are converging on a Central Texas hospital where a large explosion has been reported.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville, 36 miles (58 kilometers) west of Waco, Texas.

Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham told KWTX-TV of Waco that there were injuries, but she didn't have any totals or information on severity. She said she hadn't heard of any deaths.

Witnesses say the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.

A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes.