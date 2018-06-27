Global Database Releases Free Companies Database for Singapore - One of The Most Valuable Asian Markets

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--London Global Database is set to give businesses the chance to conquer one of the most highly developed, dynamic and modern markets in Asia through the release of a free business intelligence database for Singapore. Every registered user will be able to access a large amount of valuable information - from financial insights for 1,615.893 companies to contact emails of their key decision makers, completely free of charge.

Singapore business is now closer than ever. An unprecedented amount of business intelligence is provided absolutely free of charge, including data for 310,728 executives, allowing you to reach key decision makers directly.

Businesses can now get free access to Singapore company data, like:

Company name, address and industry Sales revenue No of employees Employee names, job titles and seniority levels Technology insights, like number of website visits and traffic sources

"We at Global Database believe that making qualitative business data public with zero fees is a win-win strategy both for businesses and business intelligence providers," said Global Database CEO Nicolae Buldumac. "Our Singapore public page release provides a powerful start for businesses looking to compete in the Asian market. Regardless of whether you are a business owner, a marketer, or a salesperson, you'll be able to get valuable insights for your work, keeping within your budget."

The business intelligence provider is also offering a premium Singapore package from for those who need access to direct contact information for companies and their executives, like phone numbers and emails, as well as the whole spectrum of digital insights. This kind of subscription offers users the possibility to download the data in a convenient format or perform the API integration and then use it to create successful marketing and sales campaigns, make detailed due diligence checks or find the best employees.

"Even though we’re offering Singapore company data for free, this by no means reflects its quality," added Buldumac. "The combination of our own top-notch web crawling technology and a large team of in-house employees carefully handpicking data provides an industry-leading level of data accuracy and constant updates. Thus you can now access the freshest business information for one of the most valuable Asian markets for free.”

Singapore dataset is available here: https://sg.globaldatabase.com

