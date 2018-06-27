Maoist rebels detonate bomb to kill 6 Indian police officers

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say Maoist rebels have detonated a land mine, killing at least six police officers and wounding another four in eastern India.

Police officer Vipul Shukla says the police patrol was attacked on Tuesday in Garhwa district of Jharkhand state.

Those killed belonged to the Jharkhand Jaguar Force, a special police force trained for fighting the rebels. The area is 240 kilometres (150 miles) northwest of Ranchi, the state capital.

The Maoist rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers, the poor and indigenous communities.

The government has called the rebels India's biggest internal security threat. With thousands of fighters, the rebels control vast areas in the country.